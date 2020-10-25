FY2020 EPS Estimates for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report released on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy now forecasts that the healthcare product maker will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $114.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.42 and its 200 day moving average is $97.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 113.4% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 382 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 159.9% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $263,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,870,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,919 shares of company stock worth $9,283,128. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.