FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%.

WPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Barclays lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

WPM opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 55,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

