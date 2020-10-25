FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $1.14 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.98.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $247.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.08 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%.
WPM opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.95. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $57.89.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $809,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 709,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after buying an additional 55,965 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
