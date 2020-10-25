FY2020 Earnings Forecast for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Issued By Piper Sandler

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for United Community Banks in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. United Community Banks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.14.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $21.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. United Community Banks has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $31.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $177.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.17 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,947 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in United Community Banks by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,355,000 after purchasing an additional 76,115 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in United Community Banks by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,178,000 after purchasing an additional 28,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in United Community Banks by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 30.25%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

