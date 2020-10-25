FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Issued By Truist Securiti

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.33.

Shares of RF stock opened at $13.78 on Friday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.13.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,500,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,885,000 after buying an additional 1,450,305 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,490,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,780,000 after buying an additional 6,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Regions Financial by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,057,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,968,000 after buying an additional 5,748,190 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Regions Financial by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,986,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,044,000 after buying an additional 886,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Regions Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after buying an additional 496,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.