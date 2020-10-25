FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Issued By B.Riley Securit

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) – Investment analysts at B.Riley Securit decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Novavax in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. B.Riley Securit analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $14.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $25.43. B.Riley Securit also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q4 2020 earnings at $6.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $26.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.69 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NVAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Novavax from $101.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.54 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.02.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $35.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 944.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Novavax news, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 4,112 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $443,273.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,347,526.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 55,921 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.20, for a total transaction of $8,119,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,136 shares of company stock worth $30,224,412 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 19.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 36.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 163.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novavax by 52.0% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

