FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Under Armour Inc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Under Armour in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.70) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.68). William Blair also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $5.00 to $9.91 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. 140166 raised shares of Under Armour from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 target price on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.97.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $14.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Under Armour by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 168.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Under Armour by 229.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Under Armour by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. 32.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

