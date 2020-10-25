FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd Issued By Desjardins (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $13.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $13.43. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $299.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $362.95.

Shares of CP stock opened at $314.70 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $327.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $305.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.7202 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 425.0% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 126 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter worth $40,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 126.7% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.