FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Aptinyx Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.34). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Aptinyx has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 49.15% and a negative net margin of 1,764.55%. The company had revenue of $0.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Aptinyx by 1,271.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 205,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 190,878 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth about $574,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aptinyx by 164.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128,583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $521,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

