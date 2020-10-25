Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 34,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 847.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Pfizer by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.55 per share, for a total transaction of $501,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.81.

Shares of PFE opened at $38.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The firm has a market cap of $212.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

