Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 4,566 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,566 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Entegris were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Entegris by 175.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Entegris in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 15.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 75,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.64, for a total value of $5,288,670.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,135,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $78.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.92 and a beta of 1.18. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $85.14.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 27th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Entegris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.38.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

