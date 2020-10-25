Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Makes New $559,000 Investment in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,313 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,065,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 75,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,942,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 16,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $2,414,437.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.89. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $49.70.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 13.75%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. 140166 upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PulteGroup from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

