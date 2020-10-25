Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 24.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $221,591.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,688,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 315,882 shares of company stock worth $75,789,673. Corporate insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDB. BidaskClub cut MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MongoDB from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on MongoDB from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.29.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.14. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.81 and a 12-month high of $273.01.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

