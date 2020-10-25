Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Buys Shares of 9,006 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,006 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $417,050,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,094,312,000 after purchasing an additional 835,420 shares during the last quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 823,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.55, for a total value of $12,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,610,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,783,175.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock valued at $138,850,587. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT opened at $143.85 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.33. The stock has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.29 and a 200-day moving average of $130.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.