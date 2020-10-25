Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,734 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $7,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,135,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $122,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,734 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 31,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $3,441,758.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,388 shares of company stock worth $11,812,677. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOXF. Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, August 6th. CJS Securities raised Fox Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.93. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.23.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $183.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.07 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

