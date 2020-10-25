FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) rose 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.95 and last traded at $23.92. Approximately 34,308 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

