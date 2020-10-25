Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 27,310 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 93.0% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 59.9% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,337 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 73.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.25 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.39.

NYSE F opened at $8.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The company has a market cap of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $19.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Ford Motor had a negative return on equity of 1.49% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

