Focused Investors LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Focused Investors LLC cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,297,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 7.9% of Focused Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Focused Investors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $193,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,181,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,265,000 after purchasing an additional 152,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,263,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,644,000 after acquiring an additional 269,496 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $145.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $382.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.56 and a 200-day moving average of $147.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.