Focused Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Focused Investors LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 758,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,700 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 4.3% of Focused Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Focused Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of PepsiCo worth $105,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.72. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $147.20. The company has a market capitalization of $192.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

