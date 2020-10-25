Flexsteel Industries (FLXS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.

FLXS opened at $26.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $202.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.27. Flexsteel Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th.

In other Flexsteel Industries news, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin bought 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $58,750.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,046.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Derek P. Schmidt bought 59,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $986,874.09. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 82,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,689. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

