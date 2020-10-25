FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:LKOR) Stock Price Up 0.6%

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:LKOR)’s share price rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.21 and last traded at $62.21. Approximately 194 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.67.

Read More: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Long Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.