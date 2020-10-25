First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:RFDI)’s stock price rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $57.71 and last traded at $57.71. Approximately 5,769 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 21,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.46.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.