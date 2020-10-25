First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:RDVY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:RDVY)’s share price rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.42 and last traded at $34.34. Approximately 330,457 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 364,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.24.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.28 and a 200-day moving average of $31.24.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.