First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) Trading 0.5% Higher

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QQXT) shares traded up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $70.83 and last traded at $70.72. 5,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 11,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.35.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average is $63.33.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.