First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI) Stock Price Up 1.4%

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRI)’s share price rose 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.87. Approximately 258 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.73.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Further Reading: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.