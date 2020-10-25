First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of First Trust BICK Index Fund (NYSEARCA:BICK) were up 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.60 and last traded at $30.60. Approximately 933 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.44.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BICK Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.