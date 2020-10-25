First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

TSE FN opened at C$34.43 on Wednesday. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a current ratio of 11.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.89.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$344.58 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First National Financial Co. will post 3.2769405 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

