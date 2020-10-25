First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK opened at $36.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.23. First Interstate Bancsystem has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $43.83.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIBK. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine lowered First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other First Interstate Bancsystem news, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 11,000 shares of First Interstate Bancsystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.10 per share, with a total value of $364,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

