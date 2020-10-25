First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

First Hawaiian stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.

FHB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

