First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.
First Hawaiian stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $31.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is currently 47.49%.
First Hawaiian Company Profile
First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.
