First Bank (FRBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. First Bank had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. On average, analysts expect First Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get First Bank alerts:

First Bank stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.56. The stock has a market cap of $140.33 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

FRBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.