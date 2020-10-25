Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Acquires 401 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,260 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the second quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the third quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INTC. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Charter Equity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

