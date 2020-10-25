Financial Contrast: SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) versus Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY)

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) and Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.7% of SciPlay shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Sphere 3D shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of SciPlay shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Sphere 3D shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SciPlay and Sphere 3D’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SciPlay $465.80 million 4.02 $32.40 million $1.53 9.70 Sphere 3D $5.58 million 2.07 -$4.28 million N/A N/A

SciPlay has higher revenue and earnings than Sphere 3D.

Volatility and Risk

SciPlay has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sphere 3D has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SciPlay and Sphere 3D’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SciPlay 3.39% 7.10% 5.16% Sphere 3D -87.10% N/A -43.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SciPlay and Sphere 3D, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SciPlay 1 4 4 0 2.33 Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A

SciPlay currently has a consensus price target of $14.20, suggesting a potential downside of 4.31%. Given SciPlay’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SciPlay is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

SciPlay beats Sphere 3D on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots. Its social casino games include slots-style game play, as well as table games-style game play; and casual games blend slots-style or bingo game play with adventure game features. The company was formerly known as SG Social Games Corporation and changed its name to SciPlay Corporation in March 2019. SciPlay Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. SciPlay Corporation is a subsidiary of Scientific Games Corporation.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D Corp. provides data management, and desktop and application virtualization solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It enables organizations to deploy a combination of public, private, or hybrid cloud strategies through containerized applications, virtual desktops, virtual storage, and physical hyper-converged platforms. The company offers HVE converged and hyper-converged Infrastructure solutions, such as HVE-STACK high density server solution; HVE-VELOCITY high availability dual enclosure storage area network solution; and HVE 3DGFX, a virtualized desktop infrastructure solution. It also provides G-Series appliance to simplify Windows application migration and to enable access from various devices; and G-Series Cloud solution to provide a virtual appliance, as well as offers Glassware solution, which is compatible with the open virtual appliance and open virtual format. In addition, the company provides SnapServer network attached storage solutions, including SnapServer XSR40, a 1U server that can be configured with up to four SATA III and SSD drives; SnapServer XSR120, a 2U server, which can be configured with up to 12 SATA III, SAS, and SSD drives; GuardianOS, a storage software solution; and Snap Enterprise Data Replicator that provides multi-directional WAN-optimized replication. Sphere 3D Corp. markets its products under the SnapCLOUD, SnapServer, V3, SnapSync, and HVE brand names. The company sells its products through its distributor and reseller network to small and medium businesses, and distributed enterprises. Sphere 3D Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

