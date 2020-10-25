Financial Analysis: Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) & Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) and Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Citizens’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Guaranty Federal Bancshares 17.09% 10.48% 0.85% Citizens 12.18% 5.27% 0.49%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Citizens, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 Citizens 0 0 0 0 N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.84%. Given Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Guaranty Federal Bancshares is more favorable than Citizens.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of Citizens shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.5% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Citizens shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Citizens has a beta of 0.02, meaning that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Guaranty Federal Bancshares and Citizens’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Guaranty Federal Bancshares $52.33 million 1.23 $9.41 million $2.11 6.97 Citizens $45.11 million 2.65 $5.90 million N/A N/A

Guaranty Federal Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Citizens.

Dividends

Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Citizens pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares pays out 28.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Citizens has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Guaranty Federal Bancshares beats Citizens on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family mortgage loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, and construction loans; and consumer and other loans, such as loans secured by certificates of deposit, automobile loans, boat loans, and home equity loans, as well as business loans. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 16 banking centers in Greene, Christian, Jasper, and Newton Counties and a loan production office in Webster County. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is based in Springfield, Missouri.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit. In addition, the company offers personal and corporate trust services; credit life and title insurance; and online banking services. It operates 23 branches in Neshoba, Newton, Leake, Lamar, Forrest, Scott, Attala, Lauderdale, Oktibbeha, Rankin, Harrison, Jackson, Winston, and Kemper counties, Mississippi; and a loan production office in north Mississippi. Citizens Holding Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Mississippi.

