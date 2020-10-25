Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 628.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.0% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 93.8% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 50.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, insider Martin Boyd sold 21,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $3,159,445.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $992,387.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,827,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,365 shares of company stock worth $7,686,182. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS opened at $144.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $89.47 billion, a PE ratio of 1,805.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.10. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Stephens upgraded Fidelity National Information Services to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.48.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

