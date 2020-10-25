FB Financial (FBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FBK opened at $30.50 on Friday. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $14.38 and a 12-month high of $40.33. The company has a market cap of $979.14 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.62.

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 15,250 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.15 per share, with a total value of $383,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,587,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,735,936.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 12,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.95 per share, for a total transaction of $299,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,601,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,355,179.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

FBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

