Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,740 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 142,791 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.3% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $32,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 262.5% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

In related news, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,583,197.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.76, for a total transaction of $45,543.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,269.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $284.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.00. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.