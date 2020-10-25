Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in Facebook by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after acquiring an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 345,104 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $57,432,000 after acquiring an additional 141,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total transaction of $29,354.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 498,238 shares in the company, valued at $130,583,197.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $284.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $303.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

