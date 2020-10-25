F5 Networks (FFIV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. F5 Networks has set its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance at 2.30-2.42 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $2.30-2.42 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $583.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect F5 Networks to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

FFIV opened at $128.36 on Friday. F5 Networks has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $156.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.26.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of F5 Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.00.

In related news, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain purchased 8,060 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,100,351.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,518.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.