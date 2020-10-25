Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after buying an additional 44,304 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $515,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,418,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,721,000 after acquiring an additional 659,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XOM shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

