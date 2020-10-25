Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 29.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.4% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 142,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 22,253 shares during the period. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

NYSE XOM opened at $34.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.