Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Sold by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc reduced its holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,502 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned approximately 0.16% of Extra Space Storage worth $22,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. CWM LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 28.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

EXR stock opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.70 and a fifty-two week high of $118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.79% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 73.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. Citigroup lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.60.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $757,357.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,201,892.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $9,179,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,642,841.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,505 shares of company stock worth $11,743,887. Corporate insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

