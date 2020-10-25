Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exagen’s earnings. Exagen posted earnings of ($11.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exagen will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.05). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Exagen.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.10% and a negative net margin of 39.49%. The business had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 million.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $14.60 on Thursday. Exagen has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $184.54 million and a PE ratio of -1.19.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exagen (XGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.