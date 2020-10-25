Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. is a leading interior design company and manufacturer and retailer of quality home furnishings. The Company offers free interior design service to its clients and sells a full range of furniture products and decorative accessories through ethanallen.com and a network of the Design Centers in the United States and abroad. Ethan Allen owns and operates eight manufacturing facilities including six manufacturing facilities in the United States plus a plant in Mexico and one in Honduras. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.33.

NYSE:ETH opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 52-week low of $8.38 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.16 million, a PE ratio of 55.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.39. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s payout ratio is 161.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETH. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter valued at about $3,275,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the third quarter worth about $3,058,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 189.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 240,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 157,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 12.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 992,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after buying an additional 111,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the second quarter worth about $1,282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

