Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

ELS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.33.

NYSE:ELS opened at $62.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.46. Equity Lifestyle Properties has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $77.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.78 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Equity Lifestyle Properties will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 65.55%.

In other news, CFO Paul Seavey sold 17,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $1,186,629.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,802,185.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 146.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 21,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

