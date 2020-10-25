Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on WPM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

WPM opened at C$63.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$66.75 and a 200 day moving average of C$61.53. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion and a PE ratio of 81.02. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$26.99 and a 12 month high of C$76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$343.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$282.94 million.

In other news, Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total transaction of C$163,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$787,970.18. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 22,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.17, for a total transaction of C$1,598,565.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,182,853.82. Insiders sold a total of 121,450 shares of company stock worth $8,302,313 over the last quarter.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.