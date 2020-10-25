Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$174.99 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC raised their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Haywood Securities lifted their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.25 to C$16.75 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of TSE AGI opened at C$11.05 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a one year low of C$4.43 and a one year high of C$15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion and a PE ratio of 79.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.97%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Porter sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total value of C$144,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,405,508.17. Also, Senior Officer Colin Webster sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.95, for a total value of C$582,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$199,171. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,977 shares of company stock valued at $881,114.

About Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

