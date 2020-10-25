Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Netflix, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Netflix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the Internet television network will post earnings per share of $6.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.51. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $634.00 target price on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. Netflix’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $527.97.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $488.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a 52 week low of $268.80 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $505.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock worth $169,898,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,194 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the second quarter worth $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 24.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 43.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

