Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Kinross Gold Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.88.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.40 billion for the quarter.

K has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

K stock opened at C$11.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.37. Kinross Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.00 and a 52-week high of C$13.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$11.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion and a PE ratio of 15.91.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.51, for a total transaction of C$125,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$160,615.89.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

