Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

EQH has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. ValuEngine raised Equitable from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Equitable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Equitable from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Equitable from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.43.

Shares of EQH opened at $20.59 on Thursday. Equitable has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of -343.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($2,530.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was down 180.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQH. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 114.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equitable by 103.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $28,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Equitable during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Equitable by 75.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

