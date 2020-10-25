Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $900-1010 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.01 million.Equifax also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.40-1.50 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on EFX. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.44.

NYSE:EFX opened at $152.95 on Friday. Equifax has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $181.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Bryson R. Koehler sold 8,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,478.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,303,414. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

