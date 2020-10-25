Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its fourth quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.40-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $990M – 1.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $960.62 million.Equifax also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.40-1.50 EPS.
Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $152.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.94, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Equifax has a 52-week low of $103.01 and a 52-week high of $181.76.
Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total value of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.
Equifax Company Profile
Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.
